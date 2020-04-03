JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $9.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 12,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

