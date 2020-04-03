JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $9.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.
NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 12,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.