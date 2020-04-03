JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $39.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,434. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

