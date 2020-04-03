JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Neutral

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ANSELL LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSELL LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.53. 4,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $89.38.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

