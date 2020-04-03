Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kaman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE KAMN traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 192,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $40,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $19,656,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,803,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $10,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

