KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) shares fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.99, 3,045,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,490,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

