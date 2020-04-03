KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.
KBH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 3,428,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
