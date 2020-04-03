KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

KBH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 3,428,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

