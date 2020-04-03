Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 704,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 880,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 551,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.