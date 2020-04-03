KeyCorp Cuts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $55.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TKR stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $29.22. 46,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,807. Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

