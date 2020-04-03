KeyCorp Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $14.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 759,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,321,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

