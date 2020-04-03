KeyCorp Lowers Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $170.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $212.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 931,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,663. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

