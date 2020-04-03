KeyCorp Trims Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Target Price to $75.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

