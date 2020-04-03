Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The company has a market cap of $301.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

