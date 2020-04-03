Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 8.4%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 2,880,397 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,860,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

