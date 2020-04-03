Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
GRGSF remained flat at $$15.35 on Monday. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Leroy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leroy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.