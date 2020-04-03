Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.13. 2,532,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,757. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

