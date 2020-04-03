Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.73.

Linde stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,210. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

