Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an average rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 10,848,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.