LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 201,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LivePerson by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

