Luis G. Marconi Sells 11,900 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HRL traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,183. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
