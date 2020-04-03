Luis G. Marconi Sells 11,900 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HRL traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,183. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

