Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.73.

MMP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

