Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,197. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

