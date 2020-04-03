Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

