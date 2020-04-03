Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 1,184,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,760,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Magna International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

