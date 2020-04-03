Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.87.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 35,364,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,233,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.