MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $382.00 at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $380.00 to $382.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.43.
NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $20.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.19. 151,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average is $356.21. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $241.12 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,817,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.