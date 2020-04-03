MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $382.00 at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $380.00 to $382.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $20.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.19. 151,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average is $356.21. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $241.12 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,817,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.