Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 417,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $951.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

