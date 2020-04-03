Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $295.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.52.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.89. The company has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

