MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.
MKC opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.
MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
