Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.50. Mcdonald’s reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $8.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

MCD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $160.51. 3,395,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $199.20. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.