Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. 3,270,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,442,912. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

