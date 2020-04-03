MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CAO Purchases $33,000.00 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 184,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,108. The company has a market cap of $75.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

