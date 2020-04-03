MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.02101955 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.03507586 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00597764 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015386 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00784111 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025359 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00488283 BTC.
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014878 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.