Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $134.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,064. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.