Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 7.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.84, 637,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 696,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 337.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

