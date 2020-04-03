Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $271.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.34 million, a PE ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

