Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 808,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,292. The company has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.