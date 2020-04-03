MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 97,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,500. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

