MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

