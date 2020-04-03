MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,887. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

