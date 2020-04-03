MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGP. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $22.12. 2,048,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,993,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

