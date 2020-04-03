MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. 37,624,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735,914. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 625,020 shares of company stock worth $7,296,571. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

