Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells $25,386.27 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,197. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,194,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.55.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

