Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $30,779.69 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.55.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.