Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $30,779.69 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.