MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of HIE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile
