MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of HIE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

