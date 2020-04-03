Mizuho Cuts Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.20. 2,730,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 11,029,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $300,000,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 306,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.