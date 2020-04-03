Morgan Stanley Boosts Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target to $14.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 3,116,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,837. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 707,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

