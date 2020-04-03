Morgan Stanley Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $91.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. 447,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

