Morgan Stanley Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,310.00

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,092.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.44. The stock has a market cap of $741.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 47.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

