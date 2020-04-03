Morgan Stanley Lowers Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $62.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

HLT stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,224,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,834. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after purchasing an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

