Morgan Stanley Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $46.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,103,268. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

